Out of favour England national team team players Sam Curran and Tom Curran are currently playing in The Hundred 2025 for Oval Invincibes, where the brothers pulled out a brillant caught and bowled to hand their side a win against Welsh Fire. In a rare case of 'Caught Sam Curran Bowled Tom Curran', Tom bowled to Ajeet Dale, who played an ambitious cover drive, only to find a leaping Sam Currant at cover position as the Curran brothers combined to hand Oval Invincibles a comfortable 83-run win. Fans can check out the Caught Sam Curran Bowled Tom Curran video below. Adam Hose Ankle Injury Video: English Cricketer Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury While Fielding During Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets the Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Brotherly Love To Finish The Game

What a way to finish 😮‍💨 Sam Curran takes a catch off his brother Tom's bowling to win the game 🫶#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/m5PRNiDZC6 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 16, 2025

