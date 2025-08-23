Third-placed Northern Superchargers will clash against the league-leaders Oval Invincibles in the 25th match of The Hundred 2025 men's tournament on Saturday, August 23. The Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles the Hundred 2025 cricket match will be played at Headingley in Leeds. The Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles the Hundred 2025 cricket match is scheduled to be played at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner for The Hundred 2025 in India, fans can watch the Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Hundred 2025 live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. There are also online viewing options as fans can watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode platforms, but after purchasing a subscription/tour or match pass, respectively. 18-Year-Old Matthew Firbank Signs Rookie Contract With Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

