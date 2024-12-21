United Arab Emirates is all set to clash horns against Kuwait in the final of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024. The blockbuster clash between UAE and Kuwait will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, in Dubai, and begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 21. Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024 matches will not be available for live telecast viewing option on TV channels. However, fans in India can log on to the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option for the United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Final. Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics? ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia (Watch Video).

UAE vs Kuwait Live

ILT20 Men’s Gulf Cricket Championship 2024 - UAE seal their spot for the tournament final! 👏🇦🇪💪 https://t.co/FQs2aSoORH pic.twitter.com/cAiViPYCFp — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)