The Oman National Cricket Team is all set to lock horns with the Kuwait National Cricket Team in match 15 of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024. The blockbuster clash between the two sides will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, in Dubai. The Oman vs Kuwait match will begin at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, December 20. Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024 matches will not be available for live telecast viewing option on TV channels. However, fans in India can log on to the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option for the Oman vs Kuwait match. Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen Engage in On-Field Argument During SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

Oman Squad for Gulf T20I Championship 2024

🚨 Announcement 🚨 Here's our Squad for the second edition of the Gulf T20I Cricket Championship 2024!! 🏏 The defending champions 🇴🇲 will lock-horns with each of its counterparts in a single round robin format! More to Follow..#OmanCricket #GCCCricket #SquadAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/Rvr9g9CNzq — Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) December 11, 2024

