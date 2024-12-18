In the 12th match of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024, the Qatar national cricket team will lock horns against the United Arab Emirates national cricket team on Wednesday, December 18. The Qatar vs United Arab Emirates match will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The much-awaited contest will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024 matches will not be available for live telecast viewing option on TV channels. However, fans in India can log on to the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option for the Oman vs Saudi Arabia match. Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics? ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia (Watch Video).

Qatar Squad for Gulf T20I Championship 2024

Introducing the Qatar Cricket squad for the ILT20 Men's Gulf Cricket Championship - UAE 2024! 🇶🇦🏏 pic.twitter.com/43n4IYdFqB — Qatar Cricket Association (@qa_cricket) December 13, 2024

