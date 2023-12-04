How To Watch Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of LLC T20 Cricket Match With Timing in IST

The Legends League Cricket match between Urbanrisers Hyderabad and Manipal Tigers will take place on Monday, December 4. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to Legends League Cricket 2023. The match between Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). LLC 2023: Thisara Perera’s Quickfire Knock Helps Manipal Tigers Beat India Capitals

.@Urbanrisers_Hyd and .@manipal_tigers gear up for a thrilling match. ⚡ Let us know who you are rooting for in the comments 👇 Don't miss a moment of the live action, exclusively on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar, and FanCode. 🔥📺 #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/tq7Ajwoabd — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) December 4, 2023

