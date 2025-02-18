Ireland won the second ODI to level the series against the Zimbabwe national cricket team. Hosts Zimbabwe will take on Ireland in ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI on February 18. The Zimbabwe vs Ireland third ODI will take place at Harare Sports Club, and start at 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast will be unavailable due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can find viewing options of the Zimbabwe national cricket team vs Ireland national cricket team live streaming on the FanCode app and website with a match pass worth INR 79. Ireland Cricket Team Wins Third Straight Cricket Test Match After Beating Zimbabwe on Final Day.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live

It is... 𝙄𝙍𝙀𝙇𝘼𝙉𝘿 1⃣ - 1⃣ 𝙕𝙄𝙈𝘽𝘼𝘽𝙒𝙀 Join us tomorrow morning for the big decider. C'mon, Ireland!! 🙌#BackingGreen @FailteSolar ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/rwbr0KBIme — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) February 17, 2025

