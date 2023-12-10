After losing the first game, the Ireland Cricket Team levelled up the T20I series against Zimbabwe by winning the second game. Zimbabwe will be hoping to win the series after Sikandar Raza's man of the match performance in the first T20I match. The Third T20I will be played at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Harare Sports Club. Sadly, there would be no live telecast available for the match as there is no official broadcast partner for this series. But fans can surely watch live streaming of the ZIM vs IRE match on the FanCode app and website. Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza Faces Two-Match Suspension After ICC Code of Conduct Breach During ZIM vs IRE 1st T20I 2023 Match.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live

Locked in at 1-1, Zimbabwe take on @cricketireland ☘ in the series decider this afternoon at Harare Sports Club - starts at 13.00 pm (CAT) Who will claim this one? 🤔#ZIMvIRE pic.twitter.com/IY2yJkiZHf — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) December 10, 2023

