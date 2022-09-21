International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the names of the host venues for the finals of World Test Championship 2023 and 2025 on September 20. Both finals will be hosted by England as the showdown game in 2023 will be held at the Oval and the 2025 final will be played at Lord's Cricket Stadium. The inaugural final match between India and New Zealand were held at Southampton in 2021.

World Test Championship 2023 and 2025 Finals' Venues:

ANNOUNCEMENT 📢 The venues for the #WTC23 and #WTC25 finals are now confirmed! Details 👇https://t.co/QFjUnuIw3m — ICC (@ICC) September 21, 2022

