The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to start from February 19 and the preparations for the same are at its peak. While grounds and players are getting ready for the mega event, promotional activities have also started for the Champions Trophy 2025. With just two weeks remaining for the tournament, organizers recently released a teaser of the theme song and today the complete song for the Champions Trophy 2025 – ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’ was released. The song features Atif Aslam as lead singer. Check out the video below. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men's ODI Competition.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Theme Song By Atif Aslam

The wait is over! 🎉 Sing along to the official song of the #ChampionsTrophy, Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke, featuring the master of melody @itsaadee 🎶🏆 pic.twitter.com/KzwwylN8ki — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2025

