The ICC unveiled the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy earlier in June in some stunning fashion, launching it into the stratosphere, from where it landed into the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the Final of the World Cup is all set to be hosted. Now BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces that the Trophy tour has officially commenced starting from the picturesque Pangong Lake in Leh. Indian Cricket Team Squads For Asian Games 2023 Likely to be Picked By July 15: Report.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour Begins

From the mesmerizing #Pangong Lake in #Leh to the schools of Mumbai, Kolkata, the vibrant streets of India are set to witness a spectacular journey as the #ICCWorldCup2023 Trophy Tour begins! This tournament of a lifetime will inspire a generation. @cricketworldcup @BCCI @ICC pic.twitter.com/Z8M7BiqICc — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 8, 2023

