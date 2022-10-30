Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batter Mohammad Rizwan completed 2500 runs in T20Is in his 65th innings. He achieved the feat during the T20 World Cup Super 12 clash against Netherlands at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The men in green won their first match in the ICC event after defeating Netherlands by six wickets.

See PCB’s Twitter post:

