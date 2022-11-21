ICC is changing the format of the upcoming T20 World Cup. This global cricket tournament will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States. The West Indies will host the Super Fixture, and the United States will join in the global cricket event for the first time. The number of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 teams will increase to 20 from 12. The top eight teams of the tournament will be West Indies, USA, India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, and South Africa.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Format and Qualification Process

Twenty teams across the USA and the West Indies 👊 How the 2024 edition of the #T20WorldCup could look 🏆https://t.co/UisrN8xt0K — ICC (@ICC) November 21, 2022

