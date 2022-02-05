Virat Kohli wished the Indian U-19 team good luck ahead of their ICC U19 World Cup 2022 final against England on Saturday, February 5. Taking to Twitter, Kohli, who is also a former U19 World Cup winner, sent his wishes for the Yash Dhull-led side.

See Post:

Best wishes to our U-19 boys for the World Cup final. 🇮🇳💪 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 5, 2022

