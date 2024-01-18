Iga Swiatek will continue her bid for a maiden Australian Open title with a second-round clash with 62 ranked Danielle Collins. The Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins Australian Open 2024 match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 18, 2024. and has a probable start time of 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open in India. So, the Australian Open 2024 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app on mobile and Smart TV to get the live streaming of the match. Australian Open 2024 Day 4 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff Advance to Third Round; Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Lorenzo Musetti Crash Out of the Tournament.

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Gear up for fierce competitors and glorious tennis🥵🎾 The Round 2️⃣ of Women's Singles at #AO2024 promises a day of powerful performances, epic rallies, and unforgettable moments on the court 🔥#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/iIq0IGy02X — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 17, 2024

