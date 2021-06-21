Sheer bad luck and nothing else! llingworth St Mary’s Cricket Club batsman Asif Ali did all the hard work to hit a six during club’s match. However, unfortunately, his six landed on a windscreen of a car which turned out to be his own.

Watch Video

That moment when you hit a massive six only for it crash through your own car windscreen 🤣🤣 🔊 Sound on to hear the smash 💥 pic.twitter.com/FNjRMic9U5 — Illingworth St Mary’s CC (@IllingworthCC) June 20, 2021

Broken Windscreen!

