The International League T20 2024 is entering the business end and ahead of that teams are clashing in some interesting fixtures in the race for play-off. In the next fixture, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be facing the Dubai Capitals on Saturday, February 3, 2024. The game will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The ILT20 2024 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. AB de Villiers Reveals Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Expecting Birth of Their Second Child, Star Indian Cricketer Took Leave to Spend Time With Family (Watch Video).

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals ILT20 2024 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

