Bottom-placed Dubai Capitals will lock horns against table-toppers Desert Vipers in ILT20 2025 on January 20. The Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers International T20 League Cricket Match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can be found on the FanCode app and website in India.ILT20: Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer Shine as Gulf Giants Register First Win in Tournament With Commanding Six-Wicket Victory Over Dubai Capital.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Live

Match 1️⃣3️⃣ A week brings in renewed rivalries and clashes! The @Dubai_Capitals square up against the @theDesertVipers to kick off Week 2 at the #DPWorldILT20! Which way will this contest go? The ⬅️ Capitals way or ➡️ the Vipers way? #DCvDV #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/tR4QuckXgG — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 20, 2025

