The ILT20 2025 gets underway with a blockbuster clash between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates on January 11. The Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates will be held at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Network are the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates UAE T20 League 2025 match online. ILT20 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of International League T20 Season 3.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Live

The #DPWorldILT20 Season 3 is about to get even bigger, and we’re thrilled to announce our official broadcast partners for this electrifying season! 📺 Catch every moment, from thrilling sixes to game-changing wickets, LIVE from your screens! Read More: https://t.co/oiHk2xpsiY pic.twitter.com/qLccYpCM8q — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)