As the T20 season arrives once again, so does the International League T20 with its third season in UAE. The month of December, January and February sees some of the biggest T20 leagues across the world being hosted and the ILT20 is no exception. Alongside the likes of SA20, BBL and BPL, ILT20 has also attracted eyeballs and solid business in UAE specially with the presence of the IPL franchises and their teams. Meanwhile, the fans can download the PDF Schedule of ILT20 2025 here along with match timings and venue details. Three of the six teams in the ILT20 is owned by IPL owners. Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are those three teams. Gulf Giants is own by Indian business tycoon Adani's Group while the remainder of the two teams Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriorz are owned by former Manchester United owner Glazers and the WPL franchise UP Warriorz owner Capri Global respectively.

Presence of such big names in the competition has given it a big boost despite of the competition faced with parallel leagues running. That's why the season three returns promising some of the best cricketing action and cricketers in action. The third season of the ILT20 will commence from January 11 and the final will be hosted on February 9. Four out of the six competing franchise will qualify for the playoffs. Fans eager to know the entire ILT20 2025 schedule will get the entire schedule here. Simon Taufel to Umpire in Opening Match of ILT20 2025.

Date Match Time (In IST) Venue January 11 Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates 7:30 PM Dubai January 12 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi January 12 Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz 7:30 PM Dubai January 13 MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals 8:00 PM Abu Dhabi January 14 Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers 8:00 PM Dubai January 15 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz 8:00 PM Abu Dhabi January 16 Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates 8:00 PM Dubai January 17 Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals 8:00 PM Sharjah January 18 Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 3:30 PM Dubai January 18 Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals 7:30 PM Sharjah January 19 Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates 3:30 PM Sharjah January 19 Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 7:30 PM Dubai January 20 Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers 8:00 PM Dubai January 21 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates 8:00 PM Abu Dhabi January 22 Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz 8:00 PM Dubai January 23 Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants 8:00 PM Dubai January 24 MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 8:00 PM Abu Dhabi January 25 Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers 3:30 PM Sharjah January 25 MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi January 26 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi January 26 Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants 7:30 PM Sharjah January 27 MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers 8:00 PM Abu Dhabi January 29 Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz 8:00 PM Dubai January 30 Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants 8:00 PM Dubai January 3 Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 8:00 PM Sharjah February 1 Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates 8:00 PM Dubai February 2 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi February 2 MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi February 2 Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 7:30 PM Dubai February 3 Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals 7:30 PM Sharjah February 5 Qualifier 1 8:00 PM Dubai February 6 Eliminator 8:00 PM Abu Dhabi February 7 Qualifier 2 8:00 PM Sharjah February 9 Final 7:30 PM Dubai

MI Emirates own the second edition of the ILT20 in 2024 while Gulf Giants won it in the inaugural edition. Fans will want to see a new team clinching the title this time two. The top two teams for the league stage will qualify for the Qualifier 1 and the loser of that match will play the winner of the eliminator in the Qualifier 2. The eliminator will be played between the third and fourth placed teams. The winner of Qualifier 2 will qualify for the final which will decide who will hold the trophy in the third season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).