With six losses in seven matches, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders find themselves at the bottom of the ILT20 points table. They will take the field against Dubai Capitals in desperate need of their maiden win. The match is set to be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi and is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can can watch the ILT0 2023 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals live on Zee Cinema. For live streaming, fans can tune into the Zee5 app or website. Ballboy Enters Field, 'Assists' Fielder in Saving Boundary During Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals:

Both sides are coming off losses from the previous game! With @Dubai_Capitals needing to win all the upcoming games, will @ADKRiders spoil their party?#DPWorldILT20 #ALeagueApart #ADKRvDC pic.twitter.com/wlwPdfBsJ1 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)