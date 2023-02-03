Still winless after eight games, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be aiming to do whatever they can in their power to get over the line when they take on MI Emirates in the ILT20 on Friday, February 3. The match will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network has the broadcast rights of the competition in India and the live telecast of this game will be available on the ZEE Cinema, ZEE Cinema HD, ZEE Anmol Cinema, ZEE Thirai, ZEE Bangla Cinema, ZEE Zest, ZEE Zest HD, &Pictures HD, &Flix, &Flix HD channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Zee5 app and website. Sherfane Rutherford Smashes Yusuf Pathan for Five Consecutive Sixes in an Over During Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2023 Match (Watch Video).

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

It's a battle of skill and strategy as the @MIEmirates and @ADKRiders face off in a high-stakes cricket match! Who will win the clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium?#DPWorldILT20 #ALeagueApart #MIEvADKR pic.twitter.com/3ypl4CF8aR — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)