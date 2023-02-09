Things are getting heated up as ILT20 goes ahead in the play-off stages. MI Emirates will take on Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator match of International League T20 2023. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The winner of this game will face Gulf Giants in the Qualifier 2. The important ILT20 2023 Eliminator match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals will be telecasted live on Zee Cinema. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Zee5 app or website. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Indian Bowler After Anil Kumble to Complete 450 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

ILT20 Eliminator Live Streaming and Telecast Details

