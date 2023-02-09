Ravichandran Ashwin completed the landmark of reaching 450 Test wickets, getting to the mark with the dismissal of Alex Carey during Day 1 of India vs Australia 1st Test 2023 on Thursday, February 9. The veteran spinner became the second Indian bowler to get to the mark after Anil Kumble. Ashwin is also the second-fastest bowler to get to the mark, in 89 innings, behind the legendary Muttiah Muralidharan. 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' Netizens React After Video of Rahul Dravid Aggressively Celebrating Usman Khawaja's Wicket During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Goes Viral!

Ravi Ashwin Completes 450 Test Wickets

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨 4⃣5⃣0⃣ Test wickets & going strong 🙌 🙌 Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 as he becomes only the second #TeamIndia cricketer after Anil Kumble to scalp 4⃣5⃣0⃣ or more Test wickets 👏 👏 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/SwTGoyHfZx #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vwXa5Mil9W — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023

