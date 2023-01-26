Sharjah Warriors will face Dubai capitals in the next match of the International League T20 2023. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Sharjah Warriors are coming into this match with a win over Gulf Giants. Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals defeated MI Emirates in their previous match. Indian fans can watch the ILT0 2023 match between Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals live on Zee Cinema. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Zee5 app or website. SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Gets Marriage Proposal From a South African Fan During Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals On Zee Cinema

