Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim took to social media to share the news regarding his international cricketing career which he concluded that he will be retiring from international cricket. Imad thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their support over the years. Imad played 121 matches including both ODI and T20I formats. Imad also thanked his fans in the social media post and also mentioned his career as a dream come true. Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Samiya Hassan Ali Ahead of Returning Home, Pictures Go Viral!

Social Media Post by Imad Wasim

