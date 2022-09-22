The craze for India vs Australia T20I series 2022 has been on another level. Fans are rushing and fighting for tickets to watch their favourite stars playing in the ground. However, chaos has broken out at Hyderabad Cricket Association in Secunderabad after fans who stayed in queue for several hours were beaten up by the police officials. A large crowd was waiting to buy offline tickets for the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I match which is going to be held in Hyderabad on September 25. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Tickets: Fans Stand in Queue For More Than 24 Hours to Buy India vs Australia Hyderabad T20 Match Tickets Offline (Watch Video)

Police Lathicharge Fans at HCA:

Chaos prevailed outside the Gymkhana ground of Secunderabad where thousands gathered to buy #IndiavsAustralia #T20 match tickets. Police use mild force. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/F4CLJHU4nr — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 22, 2022

