Finally, India managed to win a toss in men's international cricket, and Suryakumar Yadav wasted no time in electing to field against Australia in the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025. India made several changes to their starting XI, bringing in Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Washington Sundar, with the likes of Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sanju Samson getting axed. Australia, too have made a change, with Sean Abbott coming for Josh Hazlewood. The third India vs Australia T20I is taking place at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Unfortunately, India are trailing the five-match series 0-1, having lost the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 to Australia in a one-sided contest. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The first India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 ended in a result, making the third match a must-win for Team India if they want to maintain their undefeated series record in Australia. Interestingly, this will be the first time India plays a T20I at this venue in Hobart. Will It Rain in Hobart During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Toss Result and Playing XIs

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann

India XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

