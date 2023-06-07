An even start to the World Test Championship final between India and Australia as the Aussies end the first session with a score of 73/2. After put in by India to bat, Australia faced some tough challenge upfront with the openers getting troubled by the new ball attack of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Siraj. In-form Usman Khawaja fell to Siraj early. Gradually as the sun came out and the wicket eased on a bit, David Warner took on the change seamers and kept the scoreboard going. Just when it seemed Australia was going into the lunch with the upper hand, Shardul Thakur pulled back things a bit with the wicket of dangerous looking Daiv Warner.

IND vs AUS ICC WTC 2023 Lunch Update

A scintillating first session 😍 India scalp David Warner just before lunch 🙌 Follow the #WTC23 Final 👉 https://t.co/wJHUyVouPZ pic.twitter.com/ZTEZ3csE5j — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)