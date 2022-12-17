Both Bangladesh openers, Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto have brought up their half centuries in the second innings of the IND vs BAN 1st test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. At the end of the first session, Bangladesh are currently at 119-0 (42). They still require 394 runs to secure a big win against India. Indian bowlers have toiled hard but were unable to create too many opportunities. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Day 4 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs BAN Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Bangladesh Openers Brings Up Century Partnership

