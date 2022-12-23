A day of ups and downs for India with the bat in hand saw them ultimately take a lead of 87 runs after the end of first innings of the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh at Mirpur. Both the Indian openers fell early in the morning to Taijul Islam. A combined effort after that by Taijul and Taskin Ahmed had India under pressure at 94/4. But Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas Iyer (87) showed why they are so much reputed in Test cricket and counterattacked to make up lost ground. Although both of them missed out on their hundred, their combined effort took India to a respectable total of 314 giving them a decent lead of 87 runs. Taijul Islam (4/74) and Shakib Al Hasan (4/79) were the stars of the Bangladesh bowling. Bangladesh stands at 7/0 with the openers surviving through the tricky last half an hour with still trailing by 80 runs.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Stumps

Stumps on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. Bangladesh 227 & 7/0, trail #TeamIndia (314) by 80 runs. Scorecard - https://t.co/XZOGpedaAL #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/34yNqtidji — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)