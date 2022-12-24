Bangladesh have been bowled out for 231 in the second innings of IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Litton das scored a fighting 73(98) and helped Bangladesh to put a challenging total on board. Meanwhile, opener Zakir Hasan scored a half-century. For the Indian team, Axar Patel took three wickets while Ashwin and Siraj got two each. India will now need 145 runs to win the test match and the series. Joshua Little Becomes First Ireland Cricketer to Earn Indian Premier League Deal; Picked By Defending Champions Gujarat Titans at IPL 2023 Auction.

Bangladesh All Out for 231

