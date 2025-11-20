Litton Das attained a significant milestone in his career, scoring his fifth Test century. The wicketkeeper-batter attained this feat during the BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Batting overnight on 47, Litton Das showed class and composure in Mirpur to score his first Test century of the year and he got to the mark off 158 deliveries, hitting a boundary off the bowling of Gavin Hoey. Litton Das hit seven fours and two sixes en route to the mark. The 31-year-old now will look to make it a big score as Bangladesh look to bat Ireland out of the contest in the BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025. Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes 11th Player to Score Century in 100th Test, Achieves Feat During BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025.

Litton Das Scores Fifth Test Century

🚨 A TOP CLASS HUNDRED FOR LITTON DAS, HIS 5TH TEST TON 🚨 pic.twitter.com/u6q2DLyPZV — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) November 20, 2025

