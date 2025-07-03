Shubman Gill scored a sensational double century and the bowlers later stepped up to put India well in control of proceedings on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 in Edgbaston on July 3. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. India begun the day on a bright note with Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja continuing their partnership from Day 1. Both the players stitched a 203-run partnership and Shubman Gill later added 144 runs alongside Washington Sundar as well. In just his second match as India National Cricket Team Test captain, Shubman Gill showed why he was made for that role as he shattered a number of records with his 269-run knock. Riding on Shubman Gill's 269, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 87, Ravindra Jadeja's 89 and Washington Sundar's 42-run cameo, India finished with a mammoth first innings total of 587. The Indian bowlers then made a statement, taking three England wickets-Ben Duckett (0), Ollie Pope (0) and Zak Crawley (19). Akash Deep took two wickets (2/36) while Mohammed Siraj scalped one (1/21). However, England fought back with an unbeaten 52-run partnership between Harry Brook (30) and Joe Root (18). Shubman Gill Receives Standing Ovation From Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Indian Players As He Enters Dressing Room After Historic 269 in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps

Stumps on Day 2 in Edgbaston! End of a tremendous day with the bat and ball for #TeamIndia 🙌 England 77/3 in the first innings, trail by 510 runs Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Oxhg97g4BF#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/GBKmE34pgM — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2025

