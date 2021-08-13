The England team's jersey for the second day of the second Test has red printed logos and names of the sponsors and players, as a sign of support to the Ruth Strauss Foundation by former skipper Andrew Strauss. The Indian team too is sporting the Ruth Foundation logo on their collars.
See England Cricket's tweet here:
Today Lord's is #RedforRuth
Please lend your support to the wonderful @RuthStraussFdn by donating here 👇
🏴 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 13, 2021
See BCCI's tweet:
Happy to be a part of #RedForRuth #TeamIndia https://t.co/ULV5h0R4u8
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021
See Lord's Cricket's tweet:
A perfect and emotional start to Day Two ❤️#RedForRuth | #LoveLords pic.twitter.com/EauI0zMpqq
— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 13, 2021
