As Indian opener Rohit Sharma continued his string of achievements on Day 3 of the fourth Test match against England, Mumbai Indians praised their captain for scoring his third half-century in the England series on Saturday. Early in the day, Rohit also became the second-fastest batsman to score 11,000 international runs as an opener. Both, India and England, have levelled up their score 1-1 in the Test series and it'd be interesting to watch who trades their ascendancy further.

Check Out Mumbai Indians' Praises for Rohit Sharma:

