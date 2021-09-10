The fifth Test between India and England, after a lot of speculation and uncertainty, was finally called off and while many questions were raised about the future of this match, BCCI shared a press release where they clearly stated that they, along with the England Cricket Board, would work towards rescheduling the game.

See their release here:

Update: The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test. Details: https://t.co/5EiVOPPOBB — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2021

