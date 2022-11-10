Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad took to Twitter to share references from the popular Bollywood movie, 'Lagaan', ahead of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal clash on Thursday, November 10. While Rajasthan Royals shared a popular scene from the movie where the characters, morphed with the pictures of the players, were seen taking blessings ahead of their match against the British team. Sunrisers on the other hand, shared an edited version of the poster, which had pictures of India's cricket stars with the caption, "Time for Bhuvi and Co. to repeat the heroics of Bhuvi and Co. against England (flag)."

Rajasthan Royals' 'Scenes from Lagaan'

Scenes from the Indian dressing room. 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/VUG6JcRB25 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 10, 2022

'Bhuvi and Co'

Time for Bhuvi and Co. to repeat the heroics of Bhuvi and Co. against 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 😜 #IYKYK#INDvENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/m5SXifIOg8 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)