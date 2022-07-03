India got an early setback by losing Shubman Gill (4) in the first over of the second innings as they entered tea at 37/1, with a 169-run lead over England on Day 3, July 3, Sunday. Gill was dismissed by James Anderson for the second time in the game with the youngster poking at a delivery outside off-stump.

