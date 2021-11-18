Last night India played its 1st T20I match against New Zealand and here was this incident from the game that has been making rounds on social media. So Deepak Chahar was handling the bowling duties and Martin Guptill was batting for his side. Martin Guptill slammed the Indian bowler for a no-look six and then Chahar got his perfect revenge. The Indian bowler got his wicket on the very next ball. Chahar stared at the batsman just after the catch was taken. Here's the video of the incident below.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)