India rode on a sensational hundred by Suryakumar Yadav to register a thumping 65-run win over New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the series on Sunday, November 20. The Men in Blue, led by Hardik Pandya, were dominant in all departments as they ended up with a 1-0 series lead with one more match to go. You can watch the video highlights of the match here.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 Video Highlights:

