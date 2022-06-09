South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and his side would bowl first against India in the first T20I. Proteas youngster Tristan Stubbs has been handed his debut. For India, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya have made their comebacks to the team.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

