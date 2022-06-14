South Africa will be pleased with their bowling effort in the second half of the innings as they managed to contain India to a score of 179/5. Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored brilliant fifties to give the Men in Bue a great start but they lost their way in the final phase.

🔁 INNINGS CHANGE The #Proteas bowlers fought their way back into the innings after a fast start by the Indian openers. Dwaine Pretorius snagged 2/29 as the hosts post 179/5. 🗒️ Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F 📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201 📷 BCCI #INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/M1LT7yYQ7o — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 14, 2022

