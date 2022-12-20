The Indian bowlers have kept Australia in check as they have reduced Australia to 72/4 at the end of the 10th over in the IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022. The innings started with Indian bowlers dominating proceedings when Renuka Singh Thakur bowled out maiden in the powerplay. Deepti Sharma and Anjali Sarvani got the big wickets of Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney respectively. But what India would be happy about the dismissal of Ellyse Perry when Devika Vaidya got the better of the in-form batter with Harleen Deol taking the catch. Is India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I Update:

5TH WT20I. 9.5: Devika Vaidya to Grace Harris 4 runs, Australia Women 71/4 https://t.co/lcM9rc7Nve #INDvAUS — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)