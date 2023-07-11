India Women and Bangladesh Women are battling it out in the second game of the three-match T20I series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. After opting to bat first, the Women in Blue struggled to counter the opposition bowlers and could only manage 95 runs in 20 overs. Also, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. lost eight wickets in the process. Sultana Khatun was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball and picked a three-wicket haul. Bangladesh would fancy their chances to hunt the modest target of 96 and level the series. On the other hand, the Indian bowlers would need to be right on the money to make Bangladesh's task stiff. India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND-W vs BAN-W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

Bangladesh restrict India to 95 for 8 in the 2nd T20I

