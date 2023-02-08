The Indian team will lock horns with Bangladesh in the final warm-up match at Coetzenburg Oval, Stellenbosch ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. India suffered a crushing defeat in the 1st warm-up game against Australia. This will be the final opportunity for them to rectify their mistakes. Having won the toss, India have decided to bat first. Harmanpreet Kaur Confirms Indian Team to Stay Focused on Clash Against Pakistan Despite Women's Premier League 2023 Auction.

India Opt to Bat First

Toss Update: 🇮🇳India has won the toss and decided to bat first against 🇧🇩 Bangladesh#CricketTwitter#T20WorldCup — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 8, 2023

India Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shafal Verma, Anjali Sarvani.

Bangladesh Squad

Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter.

