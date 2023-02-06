Indian women's cricket team are currently facing the Australian team in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women 's T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands, Cape Town. The match started at 6 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) as Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the ICC Women 's T20 World Cup 2023 in India. However, they will not provide any live telecast or live streaming of this match. Harmanpreet Kaur Confirms Indian Team to Stay Focused on Clash Against Pakistan Despite Women's Premier League 2023 Auction.

No Live Telecast or Live Streaming for India Women vs Australia Women Warm-Up Match

Every team set to play in the ICC Women's #T20WorldCup will firstly take part in two warm-up matches 🔥 Match details for all 10 teams 👇https://t.co/5tal6y2Vl2 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 6, 2023

