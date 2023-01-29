Indian U19 women's team captain Shafali Verma has won the toss against England in the final of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom and decided to bowl first. Indian team have made no changes to their lineup and will field the same eleven that defeated New Zealand in the semifinal. Both teams will be eager to win the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup trophy. India Women vs England Women, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Live Score Updates: Get IND-W vs ENG-W Cricket Match Commentary Online, Result and Highlights.

India Opt To Bowl First

India Playing XI

Toss News - India have won the toss and elect to field first in the Final of the #U19T20WorldCup A look at our Playing XI for the #Final Live - https://t.co/89XmsIML0g #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SHtCjstvqL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023

England Playing XI

ICC U19 Women's WC. ENGLAND XI: G Scrivens (c), L Heap, N Holland, S Smale (wk), R M Gay, C Pavely, A Stonehouse, S Smale, J Groves, E Anderson, H Baker. https://t.co/89XmsIML0g #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup #Final — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023

