India and England, two of the most dominant teams, meet in the final of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. It has been a wonderful tournament with some highly-entertaining contests and at the end of it, it will either be Shafali Verma or Grace Scrivens who will have her hands on the title. India have faced just one defeat in the whole competition while England have managed to stay undefeated so far. The Women in Blue got past New Zealand in a pretty dominant manner in the semifinal while England edged out Australia in a thriller. Who will win this contest? Stay tuned to find out! Is India U19 vs England U19, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Titas Sadhu Dismisses Liberty Heap, ENG-W 1-1:

ICC U19 Women's WC. ENGLAND XI: G Scrivens (c), L Heap, N Holland, S Smale (wk), R M Gay, C Pavely, A Stonehouse, S Smale, J Groves, E Anderson, H Baker. https://t.co/89XmsIML0g #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup #Final — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023

Check Playing XIs of Both Teams:

India:

ICC U19 Women's WC. INDIA XI: S Verma (c), S Sehrawat, S Tiwari, G Trisha, R Ghosh (wk), T Sadhu, P Chopra, A Devi, S Yadav, H Basu, M Kashyap. https://t.co/89XmsIML0g #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup #Final — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023

England:

IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Toss Report:

Toss News - India have won the toss and elect to field first in the Final of the #U19T20WorldCup A look at our Playing XI for the #Final Live - https://t.co/89XmsIML0g #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SHtCjstvqL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023

