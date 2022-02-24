India Women defeated New Zealand Women by six wickets in the fifth and final ODI of the series. Smriti Mandhana (71), Harmanpreet Kaur (63) and Mithali Raj (57*) played crucial knocks for the Women in Blue. However, despite the defeat New Zealand won the series 4-1.

